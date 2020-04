BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars in Centre County after leading police on a chase, while drunk-driving a stolen car.

Around 9:30 pm Tuesday night, 46 year-old Nathan Laudenslager from Allentown drove away from police after they suspected him of driving under the influence.

The chase started on Jacksonville Road into Bellefonte borough, ending when Laudenslager hit a parked car.

Laudenslager is charged with car theft, attempting to elude police, and a DUI.