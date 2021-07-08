Police: Drunk Centre County mom leads police on chase, 8-year-old in backseat

Cortney Shankweiler, 34, of Boalsburg, is in jail after State College police say she led police on a chase, drove at officers in the opposite lane and drove into a field while drunk and with her 8-year-old in the car.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a mother was driving under the influence with her 8-year-old child in the backseat while she led them on a chase.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, when State College police received a tip that Cortney Shankweiler, 34, of Boalsburg, was trying to enter a residence at the 100 block of Sussex Drive with her daughter. She was then seen leaving the area in her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said they found Shankweiler driving on the wrong side of the road heading toward their patrol vehicle, forcing police to swerve to avoid her.

After turning around, police began following Shankweiler with their lights and sirens, though she continued through intersections, failing to maintain a lane and speed.

Shankweiler ended up driving into a field and came to a stop at the 300 block of W. Crestview Avenue, the complaint said. Police report that they could smell alcohol coming from her as they removed her from the vehicle and handcuffed her.

She allegedly spat on an officer, kicked one and punched another. Police said she fell asleep while in the back of the patrol car as well.

Her daughter told police that she had hit another vehicle on Ashworth Lane where Shankweiler lives.

Shankweiler faces felony charges of aggravated assault, aggravated harassment, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and endangering the welfare of children. She also has minor counts of DUI and recklessly endangering another person in addition to summary charges.

She remains in Centre County Prison with bail set at $15,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.