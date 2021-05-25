Blair County man facing additional drug charges from grand jury

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A Hollidaysburg man is facing additional drug-related charges from an investigating grand jury stemming back from 2017.

Jonathan Delacruz, 40 is accused of netting over $1 million by distributing heroin and cocaine throughout Blair and Cambria Counties between March of 2017 and July of 2020.

JONATHAN DELACRUZ

Delacruz was arrested in July of 2020 after officers seized 153 grams of fentanyl., 77 grams of raw heroin and 1,350 bags of packaged heroin from two different Altoona residences. The Grand Jury said multiple witnesses testified that they bought drugs from Delacruz.

Delacruz is currently in Blair County Prison and is unable to post bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 9.