Drugs found after man flees scene of crash in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces charges after crashing a car in the city and fleeing the scene, leaving drugs, money, and his ID behind.

According to the complaint, 22-year-old Chase Robinson crashed his girlfriend’s car in the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Union Avenue and 20th Street. The car was left in the roadway after rear-ending another car. Upon arrival, police accessed the glove compartment to look for insurance information.

Instead, they found $2,000 and the ID of Robinson. The driver of the other car identified Robinson from the ID as the man driving the car when it hit them. Police also discovered Robinson had a DUI suspension on his license at the time.

While taking inventory before having the car towed, police say they found a blue luggage bag with Robinson’s name on the identification tag. According to the report, the bag had more cash and what ended up being a total of 1.9555 pounds of marijuana(887 grams).

Police report they then found roughly 4 grams of meth while searching the car after being told by DA Pete Weeks to impound it to the police department garage.

Police made contact with the owner of the car after she called to report the car stolen. She later told them that she initially lied and that her boyfriend Chase Robinson had wrecked the car and told her to call and report it stolen.

Robinson was then reportedly seen leaving the house and claiming he was at his mother’s all day. He asked for an attorney for any further questioning and was taken into custody where police found another $1,240. In total, according to the complaint, along with the drugs, $3,572.12 was logged into evidence.

Robinson faces charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving while DUI suspended, and other related charges.