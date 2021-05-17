Philadelphia man found with fentanyl faces additional drug trafficking charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man previously accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl in Centre County faces new charges after being accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocaine.

David Blanchett Jr., 29, was taken into custody in January. Police said Blanchett sold bundles of heroin to police informants multiple times in 2020. Now, Blanchett is being accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocaine in 2018 and 2019 in Centre County.

Blanchett is being charged by Patton Township police and the Attorney General’s office. He is currently in Centre County Prison and was denied bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 26.