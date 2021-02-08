Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest in Altoona

Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged an Altoona woman after an investigation for narcotics trafficking in the 1600 block of 4th Street.

On Feb. 6, the Logan Township Police Department conducted a stop for minor traffic violations of 45-year-old Jennifer Markel in the same location. This stop led to the discovery of multiple individually packaged bags of suspected cocaine and ecstasy.

Markel was taken into custody, and her vehicle was impounded.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers located additional paraphernalia and a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine.

She is being charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic violations.

Markel is being held in the Blair County Prison, and bail was set at $25,000 in cash.