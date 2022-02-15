Drug trafficking co-leader sentenced to 5 years in prison

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The co-leader of a drug trafficking organization that spanned between Philadelphia and Indiana County has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Christofer Waters, 27, of Philadelphia will also have four years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession of fentanyl and heroin, according to the Department of Justice.

Waters reportedly admitted to distributing 142 grams of fentanyl and 23 grams of heroin spanning between 2018 and 2019. His case was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program (OCDETF).

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.