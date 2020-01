JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville Police worked with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force and the Attorney General’s office have filed possession and intent to deliver charges against 3 men and a woman.

The men, aged 27-61 come from Summerville, Young Township, and Punxsutawney. The woman, 33, is from Brookville.

All four have been accused of sales of Tramadol, Meth and several ounces of marijuana. Charges have been filed through various magistrate offices.