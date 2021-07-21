Drug impairment training takes place at Penn Highlands Community College

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition is hosting a Drug Impairment for the Educational Professional (DITEP) course today and tomorrow to better combat students under the influence.

The training is geared toward school nurses, administrators, guidance counselors, SAP team members, teachers, coaches, law enforcement, professionals from institutes of higher learning and school resource officers.

It will help teach these professionals to determine whether or not a student is impaired and what the cause of the impairment is, according to Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr.

The course takes place July 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and registration is free. It’s located at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Johnstown.

The goal is to combat the growing problem of drugs in the educational environment.

“By providing training to school officials and health care professionals, DITEP enables schools to employ an evaluation and detection program that will cause drug usage in schools to decline,” according to the DITEP.

“Consequently, not only will the disruption caused by those abusing drugs be decreased, but also the incident of those individuals driving to and from schools while impared by either alcohol or drugs will also be greatly reduced, making our communities and schools a safer place for all.”

The training has been made possible with funding provided by the 1889 Foundation as well as the Cambria County Drug Coalition.