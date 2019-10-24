Drug court program started in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– Clearfield County now has a drug court, which has the potential to help first-time drug offenders and save taxpayers money.

District Attorney Bill Shaw says the program addresses issues with drug addiction by providing counseling and therapy.

Potential candidates are evaluated during the preliminary hearing stage.

“This is for low-level offenders, this is for first-time offenders, this is not for drug dealers, not for violent criminals, this is for the low-level offender,” Shaw said.

Shaw said this could cut down repeat drug offenses, and other crime, which ultimately would save taxpayers money.

“We won’t be putting people in county jail, we won’t be bringing people into the court system, we won’t be bringing people into state prisons.”

The program is funded through the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission.