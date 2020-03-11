1  of  2
Drug bust finds over $8K in meth, heroin in Northern Cambria home

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County SERT, the PA Office of the Attorney General, and police from Northern Cambria, Carrolltown, and Hastings executed a search warrant that yielded $8,600 worth of drugs and $2,361 in cash.

On March 11, police arrested Evan Paul Whited, 27, of Northern Cambria, and Kristin Marie Plazek, 27, of Carrolltown. Both charged with 2 counts possession with intent to deliver, 6 counts possession of a controlled substance, and 1 count possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Office of the District Attorney reports that they found 35.7 grams of meth, 16.3 grams of heroin, 40 Tylenol codeine, 53 Oxycodone, 7.8 grams of marijuana, and 1 Subutex.

