CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man is behind bars after he took $20,000 that had been dropped by an 83-year-old at a local business.

On April 12, Richland police and state police were informed that someone had lost approximately $20,000 at One Stop Smoke Shop on Eisenhower Boulevard in Richland Township, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Richland officers and employees searched the entire premises, though they were unable to find the money.

While reviewing security footage, the 83-year-old can be seen accidentally dropping the cash in a blue bank bag without realizing it, Neugebauer said. The footage then shows a 27-year-old Alex J. Wonders picking up the bag and carrying it to his car and leaving.

As a result of the investigation, Wonders has been charged with one count of theft of lost or mislaid property, a felony of the third degree, and one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the third degree. He was arrested Thursday.

Wonders remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post a $75,000 percentage bond. Neugebauer said he will face a yet-to-be-scheduled preliminary hearing before the Honorable Magistrate Gindlesperger.

“Just because you find something, doesn’t mean that you get to keep it,” Neugebauer said. “The property still belongs to its rightful owner. Sometimes, as in this case, people misplace or lose property that is extremely important and valuable to them. If you find property, do the right thing and turn it over to authorities. Our hearts go out to the 83-year-old victim. I commend Richland Police Department, PSP and One Stop Smoke Shop owner and employees for working together effectively on this case.”