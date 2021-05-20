Drones, model airplanes prohibited at Raystown Lake

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, a drone flies in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa. Federal officials are outlining new rules that will let operators fly small drones over people and at night. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Unmanned aircraft (UA), including drones and model airplanes, are prohibited in all areas of Raystown Lake, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

The USACE said the operation of unmanned aircraft presents a potential safety risk to other visitors, security risk in sensitive security areas and a privacy issue to individuals that are recreating on campsites, boats, beaches or other public use areas at Raystown Lake.

The full police can be found under Title 36 CFR 327.4, which governs the public use of the Raystown Lake properties.

It’s reported the USACE is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to update the no-fly designation on the FAA website and apps.

The USACE asks visitors to be respectful of this policy and understand that flying UA at Raystown Lake is prohibited in all areas and may result in federal enforcement actions.

More information about Raystown Lake and policies can be found on USACE’s website.