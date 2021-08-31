Flood safety tips ahead of remnants from Hurricane Ida in Pa.

CENTRE COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) – With heavy rainfall in the forecast due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, severe flooding poses a threat to both roadways and commuters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Marla Fannin says a motto they commonly use is, ‘Turn around, don’t drown‘ meaning if you’re unsure about crossing a water-covered road, find another way.

“One it can be deceptive, and two people think it’s not going to be that big of a deal and they don’t comprehend the impact and the power that water has,” said Fannin.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car, and 18 – 24 inches can sweep away most large SUVs, vans and even trucks. This is why Fannin is suggesting, that people stay home.

“If you don’t have to go out in this kind of weather, don’t,” stressed Fannin.

If leaving out is absolutely necessary, she says to check 5-1-1 PA first. This she reminds, is updated in real-time, allowing drivers to check any state route across the commonwealth.

Once on the road, Fannin says drivers should ensure their headlights are on along with their windshield wipers, as well as watch their speed to avoid hydroplaning and losing control of the car.

“You should feel safe in your vehicle. Allow yourself some extra time, take it easy, and always buckle up,” said Fannin.

