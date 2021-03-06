Drivers cautioned following boost in elk collisions

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elk County drivers will want to be extra careful on the roads after the county saw an increase in elk collisions.

The warning affects drivers in Benezette Township, where it’s reported that three elk have been hit in the area over the last three weeks. According to the townships supervisor, the recent snow, icing and cold temperatures all led more elk to head into the streets.

You may get fifteen or twenty, thirty elk together crossing the road at one time. So certainly use caution when you’re traveling the area. Doug Ruffo, Benezette Township Supervisor



He adds the elk in the roads has led to more people trying to see the elk making it more important for drivers to stay cautious.