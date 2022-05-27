CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the owner/driver of a red pickup truck.
On April 30 around 11:17 p.m., police said they spotted the truck driving the wrong way on W College Avenue at the intersection of S Atherton Street. When they attempted to stop the truck, it fled south on S Atherton Street, passing other cars in the center turn lane.
The truck was last seen heading south on S Atherton Street near W Hamilton Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the police department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online here.