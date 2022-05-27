CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the owner/driver of a red pickup truck.

On April 30 around 11:17 p.m., police said they spotted the truck driving the wrong way on W College Avenue at the intersection of S Atherton Street. When they attempted to stop the truck, it fled south on S Atherton Street, passing other cars in the center turn lane.

Photo via State College PD

Photo via State College PD

Photo via State College PD

The truck was last seen heading south on S Atherton Street near W Hamilton Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the police department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online here.