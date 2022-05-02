BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was flown to UPMC Altoona after losing control and crashing while driving a Harley-Davidson.

The crash happened April 28 around 6 p.m. when 41-year-old Dayne Brown of James Creek was riding the Harley east on Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township. He reportedly lost control going around a curve and was thrown from the Harley-Davidson.

Brown was found in a wooded area off of Six Mile Run Road. He was rushed to the Six Mile Run Fire Company station and then flown to UPMC Altoona.

State police noted that Brown is being cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license.