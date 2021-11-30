Driver charged after crash into Altoona home, car burst into flames

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The driver of a Cadillac that slammed into a house and burst into flames in May is in jail on a slew of charges.

The incident occurred May 2 when 22-year-old Breanna Lord was high on THC wax and crashed into a house while driving at a high rate of speed down the wrong way on 7th Avenue, according to court documents.

When troopers arrived on scene, they reported a “signification portion of the brick exterior of the residence was collapsed on and around the front of the Cadillac” and that “large flames and smoke were billowing from the Cadillac, mostly at the front of the vehicle.”

The Cadillac that crashed into an Altoona home in May.

Mugshot of 22-year-old Breanna Lord, the driver of the car that crashed into an Altoona home in May. (via Blair County Prison)

Investigators report they found no evidence she tried to slow down or swerve before she hit the house around 6:20 a.m. after reviewing security footage from the outside of a local Rutters where Lord can be seen speeding past. The speedometer was stuck at 85 mph, police noted as well.

Both Lord and her passenger suffered severe injuries. The female passenger was severely burned to a significant portion of her body and had to have all her fingers amputated as well as her right leg below the knee. Her injuries required multiple surgeries.

The passenger told investigators that she asked Lord to slow down multiple times, though she would not listen. However, Lord told them she didn’t remember driving from her friend’s house in Duncansville before the crash happened.

Police noted that this was such a high-energy collision, the motor mounts were broken and the engine was pushed back through the firewall into the passenger compartment.

Lord was arraigned Tuesday morning on felony aggravated assault while DUI charges as well as a slew of minor and summary counts.

She’s confined to Blair County Prison with bail set at $75,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.