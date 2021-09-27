Driver taken to hospital after crashing under tanker truck in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Alpha Fire Company was called to the rescue after a car crashed into a tanker truck on Benner Pike Sunday night leaving the driver trapped.

The company was called out to the 1000 block of Benner Pike just after 11 p.m. Sept. 26 to reports of a car being trapped under a tanker. When arriving, they found the driver trapped in the car with only minor injuries. Engine 5-2 and 5-4’s crews were able to remove a part of the car and free the driver.





Photos: Alpha Fire Company on Facebook

The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life injuries. Benner Pike at Shilo Road was closed for roughly an hour while crews worked on the scene.