Driver taken to hospital after being thrown from rear window in Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man was rushed to the hospital after crashing on Route 322 and being thrown from a back window, police report.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 when the driver was traveling along Route 322 near Sandy Ridge Lane in Rush Township, Centre County. For unknown reasons, police say the driver lost control of his car and traveled off the left side of the road and roughly 35 feet up an embankment. The car then rolled several times as it fell back to the roadway.

The driver was thrown from a back window of the car in the process and was rushed to the ER by Moshannon Valley EMS with suspected serious injuries.

State police were assisted on the scene by Philipsburg Fire Department, Moshannon Valley EMS, and Bigler Boyz to help clear the scene.