Driver steals car, crashes at Clearfield County home before fleeing on foot

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a suspect after they say a driver crashed a car at a home and fled on foot only to discover the car was stolen.

The incident happened Feb. 4 on Executive Drive in Gulich Township around 7 a.m. The driver reportedly tried to use the driveway of the home to turn around but crashed into the concrete flowerbed at the residence. While trying to back out, the suspect then hit a fire hydrant and got stuck in the snow before fleeing the scene on foot.

Troopers soon discovered that the Chevy Express was actually stolen out of Dillsburg, York County, and was actually involved in another hit and run earlier that morning around 5 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.