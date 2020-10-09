Driver sentenced to fines in deadly 2018 crash

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s an emotional day for a local family. Nearly two years after a deadly crash, the driver responsible has been sentenced.

Hu Guanglong will only face three summary traffic violations, not jail time, after originally facing charges including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment stemming from the February 2018 crash.

Bob Gensimore

You may remember Bob Gensimore who worked for PennDot at the time. He was helping set up road flares along I-99 in Blair County when Guanglong’s vehicle slid out of control hitting him. Gensimore died from his injuries.

According to the police report, Guanglong was going 65 miles-per-hour while other drivers had reduced their speed dramatically due to the weather and road conditions. On Friday, that homicide by vehicle charge was dropped.

The family says while the sentencing is disappointing, they’re focusing on celebrating Gensimore’s life.

I want everyone to remember his smile, and how he was always goofing around and joking. I also want them to remember how he was always helping others. Always. He would go out of his way. Melissa Gensimore



Gensimore was also a member of the Warriors Mark-Franklin Volunteer Fire Company for more than 27 years. Guanglong now lives in Texas.