Driver sent to hospital after tractor-trailer crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 30 westbound in Bedford County.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to UPMC Bedford, according to Bedford County EMA Director Dave Cubbison. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time. There was reportedly a fuel spill from the truck.

Everett Volunteer Fire Company is at the scene. All lanes are closed between Exit PA 26 North (Huntingdon/Raystown Lake) and Township 0456, according to 511PA.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.