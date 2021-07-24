Driver sent to hospital after veering off-road, hitting multiple trees

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was transported to a hospital after a crash occurred at Route 30 on the Lincoln Highway in the month of June.

According to police, 31-year-old Richard Van Brunt of Central City was driving and turned onto the roadway. the vehicle continued off the road and struck a tree stump but still continued driving. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop after hitting multiple trees.

Van Brunt had to be freed from the vehicle by mechanical means. He was then transported to Conemaugh Hospital with serious injuries.

The time of the crash was 7:03 p.m. on June 18 and police are currently investigating if Van Brunt was under the influence.