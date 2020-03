TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sinking Valley Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call Monday evening that involved a crash between a car and a farm tractor that sent the driver to the hospital.

Officials report that just after 7 p.m. a car had crashed into the farm tractor on Hileman Road.

The driver of the car had minor injuries and was taken to UPMC Altoona. The tractor operator had no injuries.