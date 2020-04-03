Driver sent to hospital after crash flips car upside down

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a crash in Downtown State College Thursday evening after a car flipped upside down due to the impact.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. when two cars crashed into each other at the intersection of Beaver Avenue and South Atherton Street.

The impact cause one car to flip upside down. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital. There’s no current update on their condition.

Police believe one of the cars ran a red light, causing the crash. They are still investigating.

Traffic was not significantly impacted by the crash as police were able to keep one lane open for cars.