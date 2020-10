CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The driver of a tractor-trailer was left with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Lawrence Township.

The accident occurred on I-80 Eastbound at mile marker 108 when a tractor-trailer drove off the roadway and crashed into the tree line. Emergency crews arrived on the scene and located the vehicle 35 yards into the woods.

The driver of the vehicle was freed from the wreckage and transported on a back-board for medical treatment by Clearfield EMS.