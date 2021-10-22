Driver killed in tractor-trailer crash on PA Turnpike

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday after his car crashed into a tractor-trailer in Somerset County.

New Jersey driver Jay Harris, 37, was pronounced dead after officials said he was unable to stop in his Kia and ran into the back of a tractor-trailer around 1 a.m. Oct. 21. The truck was slowing down to pull into the South Somerset Service Plaza when Harris was unable to adjust his speed in time.

State Police noted that Harris was wearing his seatbelt and that multiple airbags were deployed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck reportedly had no injuries.