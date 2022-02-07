Driver killed in late-night fiery crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was killed late-night over the weekend after crashing into a tree and their car catching fire.

Police say the driver was in a Chevy Cavalier at 1:26 a.m. Feb. 6, driving south on Tannery Road, two and a half miles from the Croghan Pike intersection. For unknown reasons, the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree along the west side of the road.

The car suffered disabling damage and caught fire. Police report that the Chevy burned entirely. The driver was subsequently pronounced dead.

The Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum reports that they’re awaiting confirmation on the victim’s identity.