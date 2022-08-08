BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork man was pronounced dead after striking a tree and being thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle, state police report.

The crash happened Aug. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. when 21-year-old Corey Yatsky was driving a motorcycle on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. For unknown reasons, he crossed from the southbound lane and across the northbound lane before striking a tree.

Yatsky was thrown from the bike and into the tree. The motorcycle hit a second tree before finally stopping.

Police reported that Yatsky was taken to UPMC Bedford but was pronounced dead from his injuries.

It was noted in the police report that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.