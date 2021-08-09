Driver in deadly Bedford County crash charged

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Baltimore man has been charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after one person was killed in a crash in Bedford County.

Anthony Satterfield, 22, was driving a Nissan Sentra on Woodbury Pike in Woodbury Township on Aug. 6 at 3:53 p.m. He was traveling at a high rate of speed and passed five different vehicles; another vehicle swerved to avoid Satterfield, but Satterfield also swerved at the same time and they collided, according to state police.

Police said Satterfield came to state police in Bedford on Aug. 8 for an interview and admitted to smoking marijuana and driving the Nissan.

Satterfield’s passenger, Raymond Ramirez of Brooklyn, was ejected from the Nissan and died from his injuries. Two people in the other vehicle were transported to UPMC Altoona for their injuries. Satterfield was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but he refused medical treatment and left the hospital, according to the charges filed.

Satterfield was charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and DUI. His bail is set at $200,000.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.