CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Mill Hall man is facing charges from a 2021 crash where the passenger was killed after the car hit multiple trees after going off road, according to state police.

Travis Bennett, 29

Travis Bennett, 29, was driving his Toyota Rav4 on Penns Valley Road in Haines Township on Aug. 18 at about 1:31 p.m. when he went off road. The Toyota hit multiple trees before going airborne and coming to a final rest on the roadway. The passenger of the vehicle, Hali Harpster, 25, of Mill Hall, died from injuries in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Police spoke to Bennett who told them that he used Adderall, but after investigating the scene, police found a container with suspected meth and a smoking device. Bennett had his blood drawn and the results showed that he has Amphetamine and Methamphetamine both in his system.

Bennet faces charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, recklessly endangering another person and other charges.

Bennett is currently lodged in Centre County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for June 15. His bail is set at $350,000.