Driver hospitalized after crashing bike, not wearing helmet in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing his bike in Centre County and police believe alcohol was involved.

The driver, a 25-year-old Bellefonte man, was riding through Howard Township on Howard Divide Road Aug. 28 when he reportedly hit a guard rail. At that time, he was thrown from his Yamaha and landed in the grass on the side of the road.

The Bellefonte man was taken to Geisinger Hospital in Danville with suspected serious injuries. Police now that he was not wearing a helmet and that they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.