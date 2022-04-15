HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was convicted of attempted homicide in a 2020 crash will spend up to 80 years in prison.

Talen Trice was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault in January and had his sentencing on April 14.

Trice faces 20-40 years for attempted homicide while the arson and assault come with 10-20 years each. All in, Trice could see 80 years behind bars.

In July of 2020, police responded to a crash in Mount Union where a male victim was found with severe burns and puncture wounds. Trice allegedly ran away from the scene and police later found clothes and shoes in Trice’s home with blood on them.