Driver flown to hospital after I-80 rollover crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pottsville man was flown to UPMC Presbyterian after ar rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Brookville.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Nov. 18 when the driver, a 22-year-old, was passing a tractor-trailer in the left lane of I-80 just before mile marker 80. When merging back into the right lane, police say they lost control of their Suburu while trying to also navigate a curve on the highway.

The car went off of the south berm over a steep embankment where it flipped onto its roof. The vehicle continued on its roof for roughly 40 feet before coming to a complete stop.

The Subaru head to be towed from the scene. The driver was flown to UMPC Presbyterian for what police called “moderate injuries.”