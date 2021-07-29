Driver flown to Altoona hospital after pulled from wreckage

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver from Cherry Tree, Pa. was flown to the UPMC Altoona hospital after rolling his car and needing mechanical pulled from the wreckage.

The driver, a 41-year-old male, was driving a Ford Ranger on State Route 219 on July 23 when he left the roadway in a curve and overcorrected, crossing the double yellow lines. After fishtailing, the Ford left the road and continued roughly 60 feet before hitting a health facility sign.

The Ford then went airborne for about 25 feet before crashing on a hill and rolling onto its roof.

The driver was mechanically extricated and flown to UPMC Altoona for serious injuries. The Ford Ranger was towed from the scene.