Driver flown to Altoona hospital after motorcycle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man was flown to UPMC Altoona after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle in Morris Township.
The crash happened on Sept. 27 just after 4 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road. The driver was reportedly driving south when he lost control of the motorcycle and it tipped on its side. The bike and driver continued sliding a short distance before coming to a final rest.
While the severity of injuries was not known, Moshannon Valley EMS did transport the man to a landing area so he could be flown via helicopter to UPMC Altoona.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.