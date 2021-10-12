Driver flown to Altoona hospital after motorcycle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man was flown to UPMC Altoona after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle in Morris Township.

The crash happened on Sept. 27 just after 4 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road. The driver was reportedly driving south when he lost control of the motorcycle and it tipped on its side. The bike and driver continued sliding a short distance before coming to a final rest.

While the severity of injuries was not known, Moshannon Valley EMS did transport the man to a landing area so he could be flown via helicopter to UPMC Altoona.