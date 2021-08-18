Driver flown to Altoona after DUI crash, facing charges

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to UPMC Altoona after police say he crashed his Acura while driving under the influence of multiple drugs.

Brandon Perine, 28, reportedly had marijuana, meth, and other opiates in his system on Aug. 12 when he crashed around 12:45 a.m. on Mountain Run Road in Huston Township. Perine lost control of his Acura and crossed through the oncoming lane before hitting a tree. He was flown to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries. There’s currently no update on his status.

According to the report, the car suffered disabling damage and police found paraphernalia inside of it. A urine drug screening showed “unconfirmed positives” of marijuana, meth and opiates. Charges are pending the official results of the urine screening.