Driver Flees crash scene in Bedford County

WEST PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today in Bedford, police arrested a man who fled the scene of a crash.

It happened on Lincoln Highway in West Providence Township.

The suspect nearly hit several emergency vehicles while driving away from the crash.

Officers followed the driver until they drove into a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The suspect refused to get out of their vehicle and fought police throughout the arrest.

He is now facing several charges, including DUI, eluding police, and numerous traffic violations.

His bail is set at $50,000.