CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was killed early Saturday morning after losing control of her vehicle on I-80 in Marion Township.

On July 30 around 3 a.m., 37-year-old Julie Volk was driving west on I-80 near mile marker 163.1 going 55 mph when she abruptly changed to the left lane before over-correcting back to the right lane, according to state police. She then over-compensated again to the left before making one last abrupt weave to the right.

Volk could not regain control of her vehicle, causing it to land on its driver’s side. The car then slid approximately 220 feet before coming to a final rest, police noted. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police determined the crash was likely caused by driver fatigue.