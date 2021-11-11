Driver escapes truck fire after crashing into tree

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was able to escape his truck after crashing into a tree before the truck caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Philipsburg Fire Department was called to the vehicle fire on Salem Road near Glosser Lane in Boggs Township at 3:51 a.m. Nov. 11. Hope Fire Company Engine 57-1 arrived with a crew of four and began working on the flames.

Photo: Hope Fire Company on Facebook



As they were able to gain access to the truck, the driver returned to the scene and told them he was able to escape from the cab and that he was the only person in the truck when it veered off of the road and hit the tree.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Engine 57-1 and 57-2 along with Utility 57-1, fire police and Emigh’s Towing were all at the scene. Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield are investigating.