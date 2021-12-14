Driver crashes, flees with open containers left behind, state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset are investigating after a driver crashed their truck early Tuesday morning then fled the scene with open ‘Fireball’ containers left behind.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Jackson Street in Garrett Borough on Dec. 14 when a Ford F-150 hit a guardrail and then struck a utility pole. The driver then left the scene before troopers could arrive, leaving his truck behind.

According to the report, multiple open ‘Fireball’ alcohol containers were also left behind inside of the truck. As of this writing, police noted that no interviews have happened yet and the investigation is ongoing.