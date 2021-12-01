Driver charged for 2020 crash that killed his wife in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man now faces charges for crashing his car while taking his wife to work in 2020, resulting in her death.

Darrell Wholaver, 33, was driving his wife, 31-year-old Amanda Harbaugh, to work in Ebensburg Jan. 27, 2020, around 9 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on snow/slush-covered roadways. The crash happened on Plank Road near Buffalo Lane in Carroll Township, according to state police at Ebensburg.

Wholaver lost control after he braked for a vehicle that was traveling slower on the 55 mph road. His car subsequently spun and slid out of his lane before going off the shoulder of the road.

Once Wholaver’s car left the shoulder of the road, it continued sliding sideways before hitting a dirt embankment and going airborne, troopers noted. The car was airborne for a short distance before landing and continuing to travel sideways before striking a billboard pole at the 3 o’clock position.

Harbaugh died as a result of the injuries she suffered. Another passenger was in the vehicle, though state police did not specify the severity of his injuries.

When troopers spoke with Wholaver, he said he was going “a little fast” because he was running late to get his wife to work. As he was driving, he saw a slower car in front of him, so he started to brake to slow down but ultimately lost control of his car.

According to troopers, Wholaver had a suspended driver’s license at the time of the crash, and the car he was driving also had a suspended registration.

Wholaver was arraigned Tuesday on a felony accident involving death while not licensed charge in addition to summary charges.

He was released on his own recognizance, and his preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 25.