Drive-up food drive coming to Johnstown Galleria on May 14

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will host a drive-up food distribution at the Johnstown Galleria.

The event takes place Thursday, May 14, from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.

Each vehicle will receive one food share (2 boxes) per vehicle. The Food Bank will be able to serve up to 1,000 vehicles at this distribution.

For additional food needs, please call 412-460-3663 or visit www.pittsburghfoodbank.org to locate a food pantry near you.

Here are some mandatory guidelines that officials with the foodbank say will be in place:

• Please line up no earlier than noon. Those who arrive prior to that will be asked to return at that time.

• The distribution will end promptly at 3 p.m. and drive-up service will be discontinued at that time.

• Individuals attending the distribution must stay in their vehicles at all times. This will help us maintain six-foot social distancing guidelines. Leaving cars to socialize is strictly prohibited.

• After pulling into “distribution row,” please put your vehicle in park and unlock your trunk or backseat for food to be loaded. Volunteers will not load food into vehicles until they are in park. Please stay in your vehicle.

• Attendees will not be required to fill out a registration form in order to receive food.