Drive-up food distribution set for Johnstown Galleria parking lot

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be hosting a Drive-Up Food Distribution on Wednesday, August 5 from noon – 2 p.m. at 500 Galleria Drive in Johnstown.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is hosting a Drive-Up distribution event to provide food to those who may need it. This is a new way to give food that helps keep you safe during the pandemic and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Food Bank will be able to serve up to 850 vehicles at this distribution. For additional food, please contact your local food pantry or contact the Food Bank for information about how to find a pantry near you.

Please make a reservation in advance of for the Johnstown event. Reservations will allow them to serve you better by controlling traffic and making sure they have the right amount of food. You can make a reservation by clicking here.

As of mid-July, there is no required proof of eligibility and anyone is eligible for food.

There are no exceptions to one reservation getting one share of food. For one car to get two or three shares of food, the car must have more than one family or household. Each household must complete a separate reservation. The same car and license plate can be used up to three times for the same event.

The Food Bank is asking individuals to follow these guidelines:

For everyone’s safety, individuals attending the distribution must stay in their vehicles at all times. This will help us maintain six-foot social distancing guidelines. Leaving cars to socialize is strictly prohibited.

After pulling into “distribution row”, please put your vehicle in park and unlock your trunk or backseat for food to be loaded. Volunteers will not load food into vehicles until they are in park. Please stay in your vehicle.

The Food Bank still needs 30 volunteers to help make the Johnstown event a success. The volunteer shift for this event is 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Details on volunteer requirements for this event, and a form to sign-up is available by clicking here.