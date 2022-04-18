BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The UPMC Pleasant Valley Medical Center in Altoona will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic from April to September.

Testing will take place Mondays – Fridays from April 18 to Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will not be available on holidays.

The testing is on a first-come, first-serve business and is free. Patients must be at least three years old and no appointment is necessary. This is also available to residents outside of Blair County.

Test results will be available in two to seven days.