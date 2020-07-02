Drive-in movie theater set to open this weekend in Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was an exciting afternoon in Bedford on Thursday, celebrating their new Silver Lining Drive-In.

Movies will be displayed at the county fair grounds every Saturday night for the next 10 weeks, with films ranging from the Lion King to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Admission is $5 for those 10 years and older. Anyone 9 years and under gets in for free.

Proceeds will benefit the Bedford County Fair, and programs through the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce.

“I think this represents who we are as a county and as a community. In the Bedford County region, we dream big. We take big leaps. We help each other, and we work hard. We show up, and we say yes,” Kellie Goodman Shaffer, President and CEO of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, said.

The first movie will be shown this Saturday, July 4th and the film they’re showing is fitting with the holiday: National Treasure.