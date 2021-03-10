Drive-in movie theater comes to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clifton 5 has partnered with the Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Company to bring a new drive-in movie theater to Huntingdon County.

The site, located at 10050 Firemans Park Lane in Mill Creek, can hold up to 200 cars.

Double-features will begin playing in late-April, and residents can expect to see a combination of the latest releases and themed nights.

“I remember growing up, going to the drive in… it’s an exciting thing for families to come to and there’s never been anything like that in this area,” said Robert Cunningham, grant manager for the Mill Creek Drive-In.

Ticket prices will range from $5 to $8, and a concession stand will be available.