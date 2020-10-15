Drive-in concert comes to Jefferson County ft. Casting Crowns

FILE – In this June 26, 2014, file photo, movie-goers watch “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” at the Saco Drive-In in Saco, Maine. The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the pandemic, some drive-ins are the only show in town. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moon-lite Drive-in Theater is scheduled to hold a live concert event with Casting Crowns on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

You can enjoy live music from Casting Crowns while still following social distance guidelines thanks to Awakening Events, who are hosting the show.

Tickets are on sale and will be sold on a per car basis with a limit of 6 people per car. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at dusk.

You’ll be able to take blankets and/or lawn chairs but you will be asked to sit inside of the parking area you are given.

“Grab your family, fill up the car, & come join us for a night unlike you’ve ever experienced before!”

You can find more information on the Facebook Event page by clicking here.