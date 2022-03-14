HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—One Huntingdon County woman started a drive with hopes to help those affected in Ukraine.

Drive Organizer Ashley Medina was inspired to begin her collection drive called the Huntingdon County Ukrainian Aid Drive after seeing all the bombings and chaos.

Her drive is partnered with the United Ukraine American Relief Committee to collect baby items. According to the website, baby items are one of the more requested items for the country.

This drive is set to operate as long as the baby items are needed. Folks can donate diapers, wipes, baby Tylenol, clothing, toys, and other baby essentials. No formula or food will be accepted. Medina noted that folks could donate money to UUARC headquarters in Philadelphia.

However, there are three different locations where folks can drop off donations. One place is at the Orbisonia-Rockhill Municipal Authority building on Elliot Street. The second is the Original Italian Pizza and Restaurant in Mount Union on Route 22. The last location is Bruce’s Lakeside Motors in Huntingdon.

Medina also started a Facebook group for the drive. She said there’s an Amazon Wishlist where folks can donate items on the site. Medina is excited about her growth so far and looks forward to expanding.

For more information about the Tyrone Irish Heritage Festival call (814) 684-0736.

“It’s getting out there,” Medina said. “I’m excited and hoping that things start coming in a little faster. But anything helps. I’m just grateful anyone is willing to help.”